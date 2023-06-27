© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Black Iowa News debuts print edition

By Charity Nebbe,
Danielle GehrMadeleine Willis
Published June 27, 2023
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

With decades of letters as her muse, Akwi Nij brought letter script to life through dance in her film Cor-re-spond-ence.

The mission of Black Iowa News is to prioritize, educate and uplift Black Iowans. Now, that mission will continue with a free print edition of the news site. Host Charity Nebbe is joined by Dana James, founder of Black Iowa News, on this episode of Talk of Iowa to discuss what the print product has meant to her readers.

Later in the episode, Iowa artist Akwi Nji and choreographer L.D. Kidd discuss the creative decisions that went into the Cor-re-spond-ence film. The film is the latest piece of an ongoing project that examines written communication and its ability to connect or unravel relationships.

Guests:

  • Dana James, founder & publisher, Black Iowa News
  • Akwi Nji, Iowa artist
  • L.D. Kidd, choreographer, co-producer of Cor-re-spond-ence film
Talk of Iowa IowaArtJournalism & Media
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
Madeleine Willis
