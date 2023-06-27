Black Iowa News debuts print edition

The mission of Black Iowa News is to prioritize, educate and uplift Black Iowans. Now, that mission will continue with a free print edition of the news site. Host Charity Nebbe is joined by Dana James, founder of Black Iowa News, on this episode of Talk of Iowa to discuss what the print product has meant to her readers.

Later in the episode, Iowa artist Akwi Nji and choreographer L.D. Kidd discuss the creative decisions that went into the Cor-re-spond-ence film. The film is the latest piece of an ongoing project that examines written communication and its ability to connect or unravel relationships.

Guests:

