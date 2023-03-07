Green burials in Iowa
More and more people are considering the environmental impact of after-death practices, and various green burial options are becoming popular across the United States. On this episode of Talk of Iowa, experts join host Charity Nebbe to discuss the environmental impact of different types of burials and burial options available in Iowa.
Guests:
- Caitlyn Hauke, board of directors Green Burial Council
- Carlton Basmajian, associate professor of regional planning at Iowa State University
- Danielle Knapp, executive director of Iowa Funeral Directors Association