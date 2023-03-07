© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Green burials in Iowa

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin Troutman
Published March 7, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

More and more people are considering the environmental impact of after-death practices, and various green burial options are becoming popular across the United States. On this episode of Talk of Iowa, experts join host Charity Nebbe to discuss the environmental impact of different types of burials and burial options available in Iowa.

Guests:

Tags
Talk of Iowa land useconservationcarbon
Stay Connected
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Related Content