Iowa psychologist argues 'eureka moment' in innovation is a myth

Humans often recount major innovations with an element of serendipity, but one author argues there is a lot less mystery in how these innovations came to be. On this Talk of Iowa, University of Iowa psychology professor Ed Wasserman joins host Charity Nebbe to discuss his 2021 book, As If By Design, which uses examples — from the butterfly stroke to the Iowa caucuses — that illustrate the process that leads to innovation.

Later in the show, Dementia Friendly Iowa promotes education and change in communities to make them more welcoming, safe, and respectful for people with dementia and their caregivers. Nebbe talks with state coordinator Megan Zimmerman and Theresa Johnson, who helps run a Memory Café in Cedar Falls. These pop-up cafés provide a safe and fun environment for people with dementia and their caregivers.

These segments were originally produced on Nov. 29, 2021, and Sept. 1, 2022.

