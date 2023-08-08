© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KUNI HD services are currently down due to to technical issues.
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Iowa psychologist argues 'eureka moment' in innovation is a myth

By Charity Nebbe,
Danielle GehrCaitlin Troutman
Published August 8, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Humans often recount major innovations with an element of serendipity, but one author argues there is a lot less mystery in how these innovations came to be. On this Talk of Iowa, University of Iowa psychology professor Ed Wasserman joins host Charity Nebbe to discuss his 2021 book, As If By Design, which uses examples — from the butterfly stroke to the Iowa caucuses — that illustrate the process that leads to innovation.

Later in the show, Dementia Friendly Iowa promotes education and change in communities to make them more welcoming, safe, and respectful for people with dementia and their caregivers. Nebbe talks with state coordinator Megan Zimmerman and Theresa Johnson, who helps run a Memory Café in Cedar Falls. These pop-up cafés provide a safe and fun environment for people with dementia and their caregivers.

These segments were originally produced on Nov. 29, 2021, and Sept. 1, 2022.

Guests:

  • Ed Wasserman, Stuit Professor of experimental psychology, University of Iowa
  • Megan Zimmerman, Dementia Friendly Iowa coordinator
  • Theresa Johnson, Friends Memory Café volunteer
Tags
Talk of Iowa PsychologyHealthcareAgingBooks & Reading
Stay Connected
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
See stories by Danielle Gehr
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Related Content