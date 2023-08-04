© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa

New book puts the blame for the Iowa water crisis on industrial agriculture

By Charity Nebbe,
Danielle GehrMadeleine Willis
Published August 4, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
Neil Hamilton's latest book The River Knows: How Water and Land Will Shape our Future explores our relationship with water and what is at stake when its quality is not protected.

Retired Drake University professor Neil Hamilton's latest book explores the Iowa water crisis. On this Talk of Iowa, Hamilton joins host Charity Nebbe to discuss possible solutions to Iowa's water quality issues and the challenges that stand in the way of those solutions.

Then, 20-year-old Dasia Taylor discusses "Dasia Day", an event celebrating her birthday and promoting youth science exploration at the Iowa Children's Museum. The event will be held on Aug. 4 from 3 to 7 p.m. and will feature STEM activities for kids.

Guests:

  • Neil Hamilton, author, The River Knows: How Water and Land Will Shape Our Future
  • Dasia Taylor, founder, Variegate Health
