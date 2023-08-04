New book puts the blame for the Iowa water crisis on industrial agriculture

Retired Drake University professor Neil Hamilton's latest book explores the Iowa water crisis. On this Talk of Iowa, Hamilton joins host Charity Nebbe to discuss possible solutions to Iowa's water quality issues and the challenges that stand in the way of those solutions.

Then, 20-year-old Dasia Taylor discusses "Dasia Day", an event celebrating her birthday and promoting youth science exploration at the Iowa Children's Museum. The event will be held on Aug. 4 from 3 to 7 p.m. and will feature STEM activities for kids.

Guests:

