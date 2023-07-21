How wildlife adapts to urban settings

Whether raccoons, hawks or coyotes, urban wildlife encounters delight some and make others uneasy. As Iowa cities grow and change, more animals need to adapt to human-built environments, making these encounters more and more common.

On this Talk of Iowa, Iowa State University professor emeritus in natural resource ecology and management Jim Pease joins Charity Nebbe to talk about how people can peacefully coexist with urban creatures and answer listeners' wildlife questions.

Guests:

