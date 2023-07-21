© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

How wildlife adapts to urban settings

By Charity Nebbe,
Danielle Gehr
Published July 21, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Whether raccoons, hawks or coyotes, urban wildlife encounters delight some and make others uneasy. As Iowa cities grow and change, more animals need to adapt to human-built environments, making these encounters more and more common.

On this Talk of Iowa, Iowa State University professor emeritus in natural resource ecology and management Jim Pease joins Charity Nebbe to talk about how people can peacefully coexist with urban creatures and answer listeners' wildlife questions.

Guests:

  • Jim Pease, professor emeritus in natural resource ecology and management, Iowa State University
Tags
Talk of Iowa WildlifeIowa
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
