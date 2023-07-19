Iowa's first openly transgender television reporter reflects on finding her identity while on air

Author J. Ryan Stradal joins Talk of Iowa to discuss his third novel, Saturday Night at the Lakeside Supper Club. It takes place in the heart of Minnesota with a complex family drama and characters that fly off the page. Host Charity Nebbe talks with Stradal about how his Midwestern family and his lifelong love of food and supper clubs informed this novel.

Later, Nora J.S. Reichardt signed off this July from WOI-DT in Des Moines after finishing her two-year contract as a television news reporter. While leaving an on-air position after a couple of years is not unusual for a young professional, Reichardt's tenure made national headlines.

After being on air for more than a year, Reichardt came out publicly as transgender on the local news outlet in October 2022. Reichardt shares the journey of discovering her gender identity and her decision to announce her transition publicly.

Guests:

