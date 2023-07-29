© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KUNI HD services are currently down due to to technical issues.
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

How to keep plants safe in hot temperatures

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin TroutmanMadeleine Willis
Published July 29, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Many of the plants in our gardens thrive in the warmth of the summer, but extreme heat can be deadly.

With temperatures soaring, the heat can alter the course of transpiration and photosynthesis, leaving plants dehydrated and lacking nutrients, which in turn causes their leaves to be hot. On this horticulture day episode of Talk of Iowa, expert Aaron Steil recommends tips for taking care of vulnerable plants during a heatwave. Then Cindy Haynes joins the program to answer your horticulture and gardening questions.

Guests:

  • Aaron Steil, horticulture specialist, ISU Extension and Outreach
  • Cindy Haynes, horticulture professor, Iowa State University
Tags
Talk of Iowa Hort DayHorticultureIowa
Stay Connected
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Madeleine Willis
See stories by Madeleine Willis
Related Content