How to keep plants safe in hot temperatures
Many of the plants in our gardens thrive in the warmth of the summer, but extreme heat can be deadly.
With temperatures soaring, the heat can alter the course of transpiration and photosynthesis, leaving plants dehydrated and lacking nutrients, which in turn causes their leaves to be hot. On this horticulture day episode of Talk of Iowa, expert Aaron Steil recommends tips for taking care of vulnerable plants during a heatwave. Then Cindy Haynes joins the program to answer your horticulture and gardening questions.
Guests:
- Aaron Steil, horticulture specialist, ISU Extension and Outreach
- Cindy Haynes, horticulture professor, Iowa State University