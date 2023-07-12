A very moooving discussion on the domestication of cattle

Pigs come from wild boars, dogs come from wolves, horses come from wild horses, but what is the wild ancestor of cattle? On this episode of Talk of Iowa, professor of animal science Max Rothschild gives us a crash course on the genetics, domestication, and breeding of cattle. Then Audrey Wagner, the owner of Wagner Belties in Tipton, joins the show to share her work with the "Oreo cookie" breed of cow, the Belted Galloway.

Later in the hour, the founder of Undone Consulting joins host Charity Nebbe to discuss a unique opportunity to learn about the Civil Rights Movement at a conference designed for educators — Undone Movement 2023: The Legacy of the Civil Rights Movement. Then you'll hear from Flonzie Brown Wright, an American Civil Rights and voting rights activist and the first woman elected to public office in Mississippi.

Guests:

