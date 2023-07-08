© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Pesky Japanese Beetles burning a hole in you plants

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin TroutmanMadeleine Willis
Published July 8, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
Japanese Beetles are back and hungrier than ever.

This time of year, some familiar insects come back. Fireflies are beautiful insects that illuminate the outdoors, while Japanese Beetles disrupt the peace and wreak havoc throughout our gardens.

It's a Horticulture Day episode of Talk of Iowa and entomologist Laura Iles joins host Charity Nebbe to discuss insects we love and the insects we love to hate. While their may not be a fix to fully exterminating Japanese Beetles, Iles provides tips on how to minimize their damage.

Later in the episode, Aaron Steil joins the programs and to answer their horticulture questions.

Guests:

  • Laura Iles, director, North Central Integrated Pest Management Center
  • Aaron Steil, horticulture specialist, ISU Extension and Outreach

To further grow your gardening knowledge, sign up for our new Garden Variety newsletter. And check out all the episodes of Garden Variety, the horticulture podcast for all the things you’d like to grow or grow better.

Talk of Iowa Hort DayHorticultureIowa
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
Madeleine Willis
