© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KUNI HD services are currently down due to to technical issues
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Are your trees getting enough water?

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntoshMadeleine Willis
Published July 1, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Neglecting to water trees in your yard could hinder root growth and keep them from reaching their true potential.

When you spend money on planting trees, it's important to provide them with a nurturing environment. In this horticulture day episode of Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe talks with Iowa State University Department of Horticulture chair Jeff Iles about how to provide the best care to maximize the full potential of your canopy of trees.

Horticulture specialist Aaron Steil also joins to answer listeners' questions.

Guests:

  • Aaron Steil, horticulture specialist, ISU Extension and Outreach
  • Jeff Iles, professor and chair, ISU Department of Horticulture
Tags
Talk of Iowa Hort DayHorticultureIowa
Stay Connected
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Madeleine Willis
See stories by Madeleine Willis
Related Content