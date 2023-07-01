Are your trees getting enough water?
Neglecting to water trees in your yard could hinder root growth and keep them from reaching their true potential.
When you spend money on planting trees, it's important to provide them with a nurturing environment. In this horticulture day episode of Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe talks with Iowa State University Department of Horticulture chair Jeff Iles about how to provide the best care to maximize the full potential of your canopy of trees.
Horticulture specialist Aaron Steil also joins to answer listeners' questions.
Guests:
- Aaron Steil, horticulture specialist, ISU Extension and Outreach
- Jeff Iles, professor and chair, ISU Department of Horticulture