Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Every rose has its thorn

By Tony Sarabia,
Danielle GehrMadeleine Willis
Published June 17, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
There's no mistaking the true beauty of a rose, but these delicate flowers can be hard to maintain and difficult to grow.

The rose is a symbol of love, but gardeners trying to care for classic tea roses often don't feel mutual affection from these temperamental plants. But, with the help of an Iowa State horticulturist's research, several species of hardier roses make growing roses more accessible, particularly for Midwest gardeners.

On this horticulture day episode of Talk of Iowa host Tony Sarabia is joined by horticulturists from Iowa State University to answer questions and provide tips on maintaining those beautiful garden roses.

Guests:

  • Cindy Haynes, professor of horticulture, Iowa State University
  • Aaron Steil, Extension horticulturist, Iowa State University
  • Mark Vitosh, forester, Iowa Department of Natural Resources
Tony Sarabia
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
Madeleine Willis
