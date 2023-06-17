Every rose has its thorn

The rose is a symbol of love, but gardeners trying to care for classic tea roses often don't feel mutual affection from these temperamental plants. But, with the help of an Iowa State horticulturist's research, several species of hardier roses make growing roses more accessible, particularly for Midwest gardeners.

On this horticulture day episode of Talk of Iowa host Tony Sarabia is joined by horticulturists from Iowa State University to answer questions and provide tips on maintaining those beautiful garden roses.

