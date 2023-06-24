Expertise to appease tomato disease

Eating a ripe tomato fresh from the garden is one of the true pleasures of summer. But growing tomatoes can be challenging, especially if your plants get hit by disease.

Knowing how to identify diseases and deal with them in the growing season is important, and equally important, are good management techniques that can help you prevent diseases before they strike. Chelsea Harbach is a plant disease diagnostician with the Iowa State University Plant and Insect Diagnostic Clinic. She discusses the best ways to protect your tomatoes from disease.

Then horticulture specialist Aaron Steil joins the program to answer your questions.

Guests:

