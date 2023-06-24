© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Expertise to appease tomato disease

By Charity Nebbe,
Aaron SteilCaitlin Troutman
Published June 24, 2023
Eating a ripe tomato fresh from the garden is one of the true pleasures of summer. But growing tomatoes can be challenging, especially if your plants get hit by disease.

Knowing how to identify diseases and deal with them in the growing season is important, and equally important, are good management techniques that can help you prevent diseases before they strike. Chelsea Harbach is a plant disease diagnostician with the Iowa State University Plant and Insect Diagnostic Clinic. She discusses the best ways to protect your tomatoes from disease.

Then horticulture specialist Aaron Steil joins the program to answer your questions.

Guests:

  • Chelsea Harbach, plant disease diagnostician at the plant and insect diagnostic lab with Iowa State University Extension

  • Aaron Steil, ISU Extension horticulture specialist

    To further grow your gardening knowledge, sign up for the Garden Variety newsletter. And check out all the episodes of Garden Variety, the horticulture podcast for all the things you’d like to grow or grow better.

Talk of Iowa Fruits and VegetablesGardeningHorticulture
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Aaron Steil
Aaron Steil is a Consumer Horticulture Specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. Aaron contributes his expertise to the Garden Variety podcast and newsletter and to Talk of Iowa's Horticulture Day program.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
