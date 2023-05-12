© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Telling a family migration story through recipes

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin Troutman
Published May 12, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Disney’s Phineas and Ferb became a phenomenon. It ran for four seasons and is beloved by kids and adults. Now the series is coming back, and the actors who play Phineas and Ferb are coming to Iowa. On this episode of Talk of Iowa, find out what Phineas and Ferb are going to do today.

But first — in 1946 Joseph Geha boarded a ship with his family in Beirut, Lebanon, bound for Toledo, Ohio. Geha grew up with his family stories and delicious Lebanese food. Now he has woven his stories and recipes together in his book, Kitchen Arabic: How My Family Came To America and the Recipes We Brought With Us.

Guests:
Joe Geha, author of Kitchen Arabic and professor emeritus of creative writing at Iowa State University
Vincent Martella, voice actor ‘Phineas’
David Errigo Jr., voice actor ‘Ferb’

Books & Reading Movies & TV immigration
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
