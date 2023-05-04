The forgotten role of women in 19th-century medicine

Mrs. Dr. Rebecca Keck of Davenport pulled her family out of poverty by selling her healing tonics in the 1870s but was seen as a quack, even in her family, generations later. At least until her great-great-granddaughter Greta Nettleton uncovered her family's lost history and shared her findings in a 2013 book, The Quack's Daughter: A True Story about the Private Life of a Victorian College Girl.

She continued her research into medical history and returns to Talk of Iowa to share with host Charity Nebbe prominent women in 19th-century medicine, many tied to the University of Iowa— the first co-education medical school in the country.

Then, Nebbe speaks with author and Iowa Writer's Workshop graduate Sabrina Orah Mark about her memoir, Happily: A Personal History with Fairytales.

Guests:

