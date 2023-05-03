A film by and about students starting over in 2020

In the spring of 2020, COVID-19 swept across the globe and the country, and it was clear that we were living in historic times. The sickness and death that followed in its wake were devastating. The risks of illness were not as significant for young people, but the economic and social disruption upended their lives, radically changing daily life and long-range plans.

The documentary Lost in the In-Between: Graduating into 2020 follows four University of Iowa Students through their online graduation and the year that followed. The film was made by University of Iowa students and is the first production of the Daily Iowan Documentary Workshop. It premiers Thursday, May 4 at Filmscene in Iowa City.

Then we revisit host Charity Nebbe’s hunt for mushrooms with DNR Forester and master morel hunter Mark Vitosh.

Guests:

