© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

A film by and about students starting over in 2020

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin TroutmanMatthew Alvarez
Published May 3, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

In the spring of 2020, COVID-19 swept across the globe and the country, and it was clear that we were living in historic times. The sickness and death that followed in its wake were devastating. The risks of illness were not as significant for young people, but the economic and social disruption upended their lives, radically changing daily life and long-range plans.

The documentary Lost in the In-Between: Graduating into 2020 follows four University of Iowa Students through their online graduation and the year that followed. The film was made by University of Iowa students and is the first production of the Daily Iowan Documentary Workshop. It premiers Thursday, May 4 at Filmscene in Iowa City.

Then we revisit host Charity Nebbe’s hunt for mushrooms with DNR Forester and master morel hunter Mark Vitosh.

Guests:

  • Jenna Galligan, director, class of 2022 and DI Documentary Workshop participant
  • Ryan Adams, assistant director, class of 2021 and DI Documentary Workshop participant
  • Danny Wilcox Frazier, Daily Iowan Documentary Workshop director, producer on this film
  • Mark Vitosh, forester, Iowa Department of Natural Resources
Tags
Talk of Iowa Movies & TVHorticultureCOVID-19University of Iowa
Stay Connected
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Matthew Alvarez
Matthew was a producer for IPR's River to River and Talk of Iowa
See stories by Matthew Alvarez
Related Content