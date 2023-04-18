© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
K284CN 104.7FM (Ames Classical) will be off air on Tuesday, April 18th
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

An activist has no hope for his homeland as Uganda's parliament passes LGBTQ+ ban

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntoshDanielle Gehr
Published April 18, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Last month Uganda lawmakers passed some of the most sweeping anti-LGBTQ+ legislation in the world.

While same-sex relationships were already illegal in Uganda, punishable by lifetime in prison, a bill that has passed in Uganda's parliament would ban citizens from identifying as LGBTQ+ and the so-called promotion of gay identity.

It also includes the term "aggravated homosexuality" which makes sexual intercourse with someone who has HIV a crime punishable by death.

Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe talks with author and columnist for the Des Moines Register Rachelle Chase, who was in Uganda when lawmakers voted in favor of the legislation. She also speaks with activist and member of the LGBTQ+ community Henry Mukiibi, who is featured in a story written by Chase to be published this week in USA Today.

Later in the episode, we talk with Basi Affia, founder of Sensi'il Studios, the first Black-owned comic production company in the state, whose mission is to see people of color among the stars in all their cultural glory and to highlight ethnicities that have yet to see the limelight.

Guests:

  • Rachelle Chase, author and columnist, Des Moines Register
  • Henry Mukiibi, Ugandan activist
  • Basi Affia, owner and chief writer, Sensi'il Studios
Tags
Talk of Iowa LGBTQWorld NewscomicsBlack Lives Matter
Stay Connected
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
See stories by Danielle Gehr
Related Content