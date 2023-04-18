An activist has no hope for his homeland as Uganda's parliament passes LGBTQ+ ban

While same-sex relationships were already illegal in Uganda, punishable by lifetime in prison, a bill that has passed in Uganda's parliament would ban citizens from identifying as LGBTQ+ and the so-called promotion of gay identity.

It also includes the term "aggravated homosexuality" which makes sexual intercourse with someone who has HIV a crime punishable by death.

Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe talks with author and columnist for the Des Moines Register Rachelle Chase, who was in Uganda when lawmakers voted in favor of the legislation. She also speaks with activist and member of the LGBTQ+ community Henry Mukiibi, who is featured in a story written by Chase to be published this week in USA Today.

Later in the episode, we talk with Basi Affia, founder of Sensi'il Studios, the first Black-owned comic production company in the state, whose mission is to see people of color among the stars in all their cultural glory and to highlight ethnicities that have yet to see the limelight.

Guests:

