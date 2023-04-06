An award-winning writer makes the case for brevity

Grant Faulkner is an award-winning writer who spends much of his time inspiring other writers. He's the executive director of NaNoWriMo (National Novel Writing Month) and co-founder of the 100 Word Story literary magazine. Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe talks with the Iowa native about his third book, The Art of Brevity: Crafting the Very Short Story.

Authors, publishers, and musicians from across the country will converge in Iowa City for the annual Mission Creek Festival April 6-8. On the lineup is the first-ever performance from BCJsPs (pronounced "bee-see-jays-peas"), an avant-garde soundscape trio of musicians who originally met while pursuing graduate degrees in composition at the University of Iowa.

Two of the band members, Justin K. Comer of Coralville, and Brian Penkrot of Chicago join the program to give a preview of their performance at the Riverside Theatre.

Guests:



Grant Faulkner , author, executive director of National Novel Writing Month

, musician and composer Brian Penkrot, musician and composer

IPR is a sponsor of the Mission Creek Festival