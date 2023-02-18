How to prevent oak wilt

Oak wilt is a serious disease, and the best way to protect your trees is by pruning them only in the dormant season.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, it’s Horticulture Day! Host Charity Nebbe speaks with Chelsea Harbach of the Plant and Insect Diagnostic Clinic at Iowa State University about oak wilt and how to prevent it. Then horticulturist Aaron Steil joins the program to answer your questions.

Guests:

