Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
How to prevent oak wilt

By Charity Nebbe,
Aaron SteilCaitlin Troutman
Published February 18, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
Oak wilt is a serious disease, and the best way to protect your trees is by pruning them only in the dormant season.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, it’s Horticulture Day! Host Charity Nebbe speaks with Chelsea Harbach of the Plant and Insect Diagnostic Clinic at Iowa State University about oak wilt and how to prevent it. Then horticulturist Aaron Steil joins the program to answer your questions.

Guests:

  • Chelsea Harbach, plant disease diagnostician at the plant and insect diagnostic lab with Iowa State University Extension
  • Aaron Steil, ISU Extension consumer horticulture specialist
Talk of Iowa TreesGardeningHorticulture
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Aaron Steil
Aaron Steil is a Consumer Horticulture Specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. Aaron contributes his expertise to the Garden Variety podcast and newsletter and to Talk of Iowa's Horticulture Day program.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
