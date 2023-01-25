© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WOI-AM Operating at Low Night Power, 91.7 KSUI (Iowa City) HD services are down
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

The steadily growing potential of agri-communities

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin Troutman
Published January 25, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Walkable neighborhoods, knowing your neighbor, green space and access to local food — it may sound like Mayberry or another idyllic town from yesteryear, but some people hope to implement these communities today in the form of an agri-hood. There are two developments that fit this description underway right now in Iowa: Middlebrook in Warren County and Dows Farm Agri-Community in Linn County. These agri-hoods or agri-communities are based around small farms, near urban centers.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, people involved in these developments discuss their aim and potential in Iowa. And Courtney Long of Iowa State University Extension discusses what these communities could mean for different food systems.

Guests:

Tags
Talk of Iowa FarmingCommunity & Volunteering
Stay Connected
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Related Content