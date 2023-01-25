The steadily growing potential of agri-communities

Walkable neighborhoods, knowing your neighbor, green space and access to local food — it may sound like Mayberry or another idyllic town from yesteryear, but some people hope to implement these communities today in the form of an agri-hood. There are two developments that fit this description underway right now in Iowa: Middlebrook in Warren County and Dows Farm Agri-Community in Linn County. These agri-hoods or agri-communities are based around small farms, near urban centers.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, people involved in these developments discuss their aim and potential in Iowa. And Courtney Long of Iowa State University Extension discusses what these communities could mean for different food systems.

Guests:

