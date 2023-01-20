© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
97.7 FM Des Moines Classical translator is running at reduced power, 91.7 KSUI (Iowa City) HD services are down
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

A conversation with the legendary Dionne Warwick

By Charity Nebbe,
Lucius PhamDanielle GehrCaitlin TroutmanKatherine Perkins
Published January 20, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

On Saturday, Jan. 21, Hoyt Sherman Place will celebrate its 100th anniversary season in spectacular fashion — by welcoming the legendary Dionne Warwick. The six-time Grammy Award-winner and the best person on Twitter spoke with IPR's Lucius Pham about her incredible career.

Then host Charity Nebbe speaks with Linzi Murray, a book lover and graphic designer who just opened a new bookstore in West Des Moines and who believes in the power of reading to make the world better.

And to celebrate Lunar New Year, two Iowans share some of their favorite memories.

Guests:

  • Dionne Warwick, Grammy Award winning musician
  • Linzi Murray, owner of Reading in Public
  • Suyun Ma Channon, University of Iowa Global External Relations officer of communications and relations
  • Nu Hyunh, executive director of the Iowa Asian Alliance
Tags
Talk of Iowa Performing ArtsBooks & ReadingAsian Americans
Stay Connected
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Lucius Pham
Lucius Pham is a writer and producer based in Des Moines, where he graduated with a bachelor’s of journalism & mass communication from Drake University. While there, he served as program director for KDRA-LP 94.1 “The Dog.”
See stories by Lucius Pham
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
See stories by Danielle Gehr
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Katherine Perkins
Katherine Perkins is IPR's Program Director for News and Talk
See stories by Katherine Perkins
Related Content