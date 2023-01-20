A conversation with the legendary Dionne Warwick

On Saturday, Jan. 21, Hoyt Sherman Place will celebrate its 100th anniversary season in spectacular fashion — by welcoming the legendary Dionne Warwick. The six-time Grammy Award-winner and the best person on Twitter spoke with IPR's Lucius Pham about her incredible career.

Then host Charity Nebbe speaks with Linzi Murray, a book lover and graphic designer who just opened a new bookstore in West Des Moines and who believes in the power of reading to make the world better.

And to celebrate Lunar New Year, two Iowans share some of their favorite memories.

Guests:

