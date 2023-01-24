What can we learn from a letter?

Murder, mayhem and ... conservation? As unlikely as it might sound, the three are the focus of Sandy Moffett's debut novel The Ghost of Craven Snuggs from Ice Cube Press. Moffett's satire explores big agriculture, murder in the Midwest and small-town drama. Moffett discusses the book and the experiences that inspired it with host Charity Nebbe.

Then Akwi Nji discusses her new correspondence project, which she hopes will provoke critical thinking about how we communicate.

Guests:

