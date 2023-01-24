© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WOI-AM Operating at Low Night Power, 91.7 KSUI (Iowa City) HD services are down
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

What can we learn from a letter?

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin Troutman
Published January 24, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Murder, mayhem and ... conservation? As unlikely as it might sound, the three are the focus of Sandy Moffett's debut novel The Ghost of Craven Snuggs from Ice Cube Press. Moffett's satire explores big agriculture, murder in the Midwest and small-town drama. Moffett discusses the book and the experiences that inspired it with host Charity Nebbe.

Then Akwi Nji discusses her new correspondence project, which she hopes will provoke critical thinking about how we communicate.

Guests:

  • Sandy Moffett, author and Grinnell College professor emeritus of theatre
  • Akwi Nji, artist and creator of the correspondence project
Tags
Talk of Iowa Books & ReadingArtStorytelling
Stay Connected
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Related Content