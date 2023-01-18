© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa

This Indigenous doctor is fighting for more Native access to healthcare

By Charity Nebbe,
Danielle Gehr
Published January 18, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
Dr. Donald Warne likes to say he doesn't incorporate traditional healing into his modern practice. He incorporates modern medicine into his traditional healing practice. To him, traditional medicine is more holistic.

Warne, a member of the Oglala Lakota tribe in South Dakota, comes from a long line of traditional healers. In fact, it was part of his inspiration to go into the medical field. He is also fueled by a lack of resources for Indigenous communities faced with lower life expectancy and higher rates of diabetes and cancer.

Warne, co-director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Indigenous Health, founded the first Indigenous health-focused Master of Public Health and Ph.D. programs in the U.S. and Canada. Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe is joined by Warne ahead of his distinguished lecture at the University of Iowa Healthcare and Clinics MLK Day Human Rights Week.

Guests:

  • Dr. Donald Warne, co-director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Indigenous Health
