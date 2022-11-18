© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Lessons from Beth Howard's trip around the world, spreading peace through pie

Published November 18, 2022 at 7:00 AM CST
Author and pie enthusiast Beth Howard set out on a journey around the world in 2014 to spread peace through pie during a time of transition in her life. She'd left the American Gothic House, where she was a resident for the prior four years, but upon returning to Los Angeles, she realized "Iowa ruined her." No other place felt like home, and she decided it was time to take a trip around the world. That trip is the subject of her latest book, World Piece: A Pie Baker's Global Quest for Peace, Love, and Understanding.

She joins Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe to share how her lofty goal of world peace didn't go as planned and the lessons she learned along the way.

Later, award-winning children's book author and illustrator Michelle Edwards discusses her latest book, Me and the Boss: A Story About Mending and Love. The book depicts a boy determined to learn how to sew, as his somewhat bossy older sister watches over his shoulder.

Guests:

  • Beth Howard, author, former resident of the American Gothic House
  • Michelle Edwards, author and illustrator
cooking travel Books & Reading
