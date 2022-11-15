© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Farmers find improved profitability with switch to organic

Published November 15, 2022 at 6:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

For decades, organic farming has been a controversial topic among conventional farmers, often seen as impractical. But for farmers Ron Rosmann and Bryce Irlbeck, switching to organic has kept their operations profitable.

They will be presenters at the 2022 Iowa Organic Festival, this year focussing on building resiliency through biodiversity. Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe talks with them about their upcoming presentations, as well as Sarah Nizzi, a Xerces Society biologist who will present on the mutually beneficial relationship between organic farming and pollinators.

Guests:

  • Ron Rosmann, organic farmer, founding board member of Practical Farmers of Iowa
  • Bryce Irlbeck, farmer, founder of Agrisecure
  • Sarah Nizzi, Farm Bill pollinator conservation planner and NRCS partner biologist, Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation
Tags
Talk of Iowa Organicsclimate change
Stay Connected
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
See stories by Danielle Gehr
Related Content