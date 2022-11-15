Farmers find improved profitability with switch to organic
For decades, organic farming has been a controversial topic among conventional farmers, often seen as impractical. But for farmers Ron Rosmann and Bryce Irlbeck, switching to organic has kept their operations profitable.
They will be presenters at the 2022 Iowa Organic Festival, this year focussing on building resiliency through biodiversity. Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe talks with them about their upcoming presentations, as well as Sarah Nizzi, a Xerces Society biologist who will present on the mutually beneficial relationship between organic farming and pollinators.
Guests:
- Ron Rosmann, organic farmer, founding board member of Practical Farmers of Iowa
- Bryce Irlbeck, farmer, founder of Agrisecure
- Sarah Nizzi, Farm Bill pollinator conservation planner and NRCS partner biologist, Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation