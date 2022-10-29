The gourd, the bad and the ugly
On this week's Horticulture Day, Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe speaks with Iowa State University Horticulturist Dan Fillius about his favorite winter squashes, how to grow them and when they are ready to eat.
Later, Extension horticulture specialist Aaron Steil joins the conversation to help answer listeners' horticulture questions.
Guests:
- Dan Fillius, commercial vegetable and specialty crop specialist, Iowa State University Extension
- Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture specialist, Iowa State University Extension