Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
The gourd, the bad and the ugly

Published October 29, 2022 at 6:00 AM CDT
On this week's Horticulture Day, Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe speaks with Iowa State University Horticulturist Dan Fillius about his favorite winter squashes, how to grow them and when they are ready to eat.

Later, Extension horticulture specialist Aaron Steil joins the conversation to help answer listeners' horticulture questions.

Guests:

  • Dan Fillius, commercial vegetable and specialty crop specialist, Iowa State University Extension
  • Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture specialist, Iowa State University Extension
Talk of Iowa Hort DayHorticulture
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
