© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Iowa Week: Who got us here?

Published October 18, 2022 at 6:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Education in Iowa has been shaped throughout history by national movements, spending priorities and funding proposed by its governors. And while today criticism of the quality of education at Iowa's public schools runs high, school has become more accessible than ever.

On this Iowa Week edition of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks with an education historian about the national forces that shaped education from the 1960s through today. She learns about the spending and education priorities of Iowa governors from Terry Branstad's first term through Gov. Kim Reynolds. And, she talks with an education consultant about where Iowa schools stand today.

Guests:

  • Chris Ogren, professor in Educational Policy and Leadership Studies and educational historian, University of Iowa
  • Margaret Buckton, partner at Iowa School Finance Information Services, executive director Urban Education Network, professional advocate for Rural Schools Advocates of Iowa
  • Jamie Vollmer, president of Jamie Vollmer, Inc. a public education advocacy firm
Tags
Talk of Iowa PreK-12 schoolsEducation FundingDiversityPrivate and charter schools
Stay Connected
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Katherine Perkins
Katherine Perkins is IPR's Program Director for News and Talk
See stories by Katherine Perkins