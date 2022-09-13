© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa

End of inpatient clinic leaves eating disorder resources even more strained in Iowa

Published September 13, 2022 at 6:00 AM CDT
It started with the 2006 Iowa City tornado that ripped off the roof of Erica Kanesaka's apartment while she was home.

Already deep into her eating disorder, an emotional breakdown from this event led to a neighbor calling 911 and Erica ending up in the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics inpatient eating disorder program. She has primarily critiques from her time in the program but says the end of inpatient treatment means fewer resources, particularly for those on state insurance or Medicaid.

Michaela Hoeger left the program a month ago and says it saved her life. Without it, she is unsure where she would go if she were to relapse.

Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe speaks with these two women and is joined by Eating Disorder Coalition of Iowa board member and licensed dietician Tanya Hargrave Klein and Equip Health psychiatrist Dr. Jennifer Derenne.

Guests:

  • Erica Kanesaka, assistant professor of English, Emory University
  • Dr. Jennifer Derenne, Equip Health psychiatrist, Stanford University clinical professor
  • Tanya Hargrave-Klein, Eating Disorder Coalition of Iowa board member, Equip Health dietician
  • Michaela Hoeger, former UIHC eating disorder clinic patient

Talk of Iowa PsychologydietMental HealthUniversity of Iowa
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
See stories by Danielle Gehr
