End of inpatient clinic leaves eating disorder resources even more strained in Iowa

It started with the 2006 Iowa City tornado that ripped off the roof of Erica Kanesaka's apartment while she was home.

Already deep into her eating disorder, an emotional breakdown from this event led to a neighbor calling 911 and Erica ending up in the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics inpatient eating disorder program. She has primarily critiques from her time in the program but says the end of inpatient treatment means fewer resources, particularly for those on state insurance or Medicaid.

Michaela Hoeger left the program a month ago and says it saved her life. Without it, she is unsure where she would go if she were to relapse.

Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe speaks with these two women and is joined by Eating Disorder Coalition of Iowa board member and licensed dietician Tanya Hargrave Klein and Equip Health psychiatrist Dr. Jennifer Derenne.

Guests:

