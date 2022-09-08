© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
90.9 KUNI HD services are down until further notice.
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Strokes are increasing among younger adults

Published September 8, 2022 at 6:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Strokes can happen to anyone, and catching a stroke early can make all the difference in treatment and long-term recovery.

In the last 30 years, incidents of stroke have declined for adults 75 and older but increased for those under 49. Dr. Enrique Leira shares how people can identify strokes early, common risk factors, and the lasting effects strokes can have. Leira says strokes are often not painful, so patients don’t always understand the urgency of an event.

Sudden changes such as loss of vision, mobility, speaking, thinking or feeling can be indicators of a stroke. Recognizing a stroke and acting immediately is critical to restoring brain function after the stroke, as it is a leading cause of serious, long-term disability.

Later in the hour, comedian Megan Gogerty previews her new play Chipmunk’d. The one-woman show is a “sexy comedy about existential dread” that depicts issues of modern life and how people cope with an uncertain fate, based on Gogerty’s experience of being bitten by a chipmunk. The comedy will premiere at Riverside Theatre in Iowa City on Sept. 9.

Guests

  • Enrique Leira, professor of neurology and head of the Comprehensive Stroke Center at University of Iowa Health Care 
  • Megan Gogerty, comedian, playwright, associate professor of theatre arts at University of Iowa 

Tags

Talk of Iowa hospitals & clinicsPerforming ArtsPhysical Health
Stay Connected
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Natalie Dunlap
Natalie Dunlap is a rising junior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and minoring in gender, women's & sexuality studies. She is from Iowa City and in her free time enjoys getting coffee and reading downtown with friends.
See stories by Natalie Dunlap
Related Content