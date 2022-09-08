Strokes are increasing among younger adults

In the last 30 years, incidents of stroke have declined for adults 75 and older but increased for those under 49. Dr. Enrique Leira shares how people can identify strokes early, common risk factors, and the lasting effects strokes can have. Leira says strokes are often not painful, so patients don’t always understand the urgency of an event.

Sudden changes such as loss of vision, mobility, speaking, thinking or feeling can be indicators of a stroke. Recognizing a stroke and acting immediately is critical to restoring brain function after the stroke, as it is a leading cause of serious, long-term disability.

Later in the hour, comedian Megan Gogerty previews her new play Chipmunk’d. The one-woman show is a “sexy comedy about existential dread” that depicts issues of modern life and how people cope with an uncertain fate, based on Gogerty’s experience of being bitten by a chipmunk. The comedy will premiere at Riverside Theatre in Iowa City on Sept. 9.

Guests

