Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

The challenge of growing grapes in Iowa

Published September 10, 2022 at 6:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

If you want to plant grapes next year, now is the time to start planning.

For this Horticulture Day edition of Talk of Iowa, fruit specialist Randall Vos joins host Charity Nebbe to share tips on planting and harvesting grapes. He tells listeners which variety of grapes they should plant, whether they want to eat them at the table, make jelly or ferment wine.

Horticulturist Cindy Haynes also joins the conversation, and the experts answer listener questions about caring for marigolds, seeding laws, planting prairie grass, addressing thatch build up and more.

Guests:

  • Randall Vos, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach horticulture specialist, Region 3
  • Cindy Haynes, Iowa State University professor and Extension horticulture specialist

Talk of Iowa HorticultureHort Day
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Natalie Dunlap
Natalie Dunlap is a rising junior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and minoring in gender, women's & sexuality studies. She is from Iowa City and in her free time enjoys getting coffee and reading downtown with friends.
