The challenge of growing grapes in Iowa

For this Horticulture Day edition of Talk of Iowa, fruit specialist Randall Vos joins host Charity Nebbe to share tips on planting and harvesting grapes. He tells listeners which variety of grapes they should plant, whether they want to eat them at the table, make jelly or ferment wine.

Horticulturist Cindy Haynes also joins the conversation, and the experts answer listener questions about caring for marigolds, seeding laws, planting prairie grass, addressing thatch build up and more.

Guests:

