Corn mazes, vineyards, dairy farms, agritourism continues to grow in Iowa

Published August 17, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT
For at least 20 years, agritourism has grown in Iowa as a way for farmers to make additional income or for others to live their farming dreams. Kendra Meyer an agritourism expert and Iowa State University Extension Specialist talks about the current state of the industry. Two agritourism business owners talk about their businesses. Katie Colony of Colony Acres in North Liberty offers pumpkins, sunflowers and other fun activities, and Lynn Bolin of New Day Dairy in Clarkesville has a bed and breakfast that offers a literal peak into the farm.

Later, Eric Gutschmidt is a Cedar Rapids-based developer who wants to revitalize a neighborhood through bright colored exteriors in a project he is calling "Rainbow Road."

Guests:

  • Kendra Meyer, Iowa State University Extension Specialist
  • Katie Colony, owner, Colony Acres
  • Lynn Bolin, owner, New Day Dairy
  • Eric Gutschmidt, owner, Gutschmidt Properties

Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
