Corn mazes, vineyards, dairy farms, agritourism continues to grow in Iowa

For at least 20 years, agritourism has grown in Iowa as a way for farmers to make additional income or for others to live their farming dreams. Kendra Meyer an agritourism expert and Iowa State University Extension Specialist talks about the current state of the industry. Two agritourism business owners talk about their businesses. Katie Colony of Colony Acres in North Liberty offers pumpkins, sunflowers and other fun activities, and Lynn Bolin of New Day Dairy in Clarkesville has a bed and breakfast that offers a literal peak into the farm.

Later, Eric Gutschmidt is a Cedar Rapids-based developer who wants to revitalize a neighborhood through bright colored exteriors in a project he is calling "Rainbow Road."

Guests:

