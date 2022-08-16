New executive director lays out his plans for UI performance arts and engagement

Andre Perry was selected this May as executive director of Hancher Auditorium and the newly created UI Office of Performing Arts and Engagement. A former executive director of the Englert Theatre and most recently the university's director of arts, engagement, and inclusion, Perry succeeds Chuck Swanson who served in the position for two decades. Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe talks with Perry about his vision for the upcoming season which is all about celebration as the venue brings performances and lecturers to the stage after years of setbacks from the pandemic.

Perry describes how he is using his new position and office to better serve students across all academic departments in collaboration with visiting professionals and the community. Hancher is also on its way to becoming self-sustaining by the 2023-2024 season after the university announced budget cutbacks in 2020.

Later in the hour, Drew Minerd shares how he became the only true Iowan in the current Broadway revival of The Music Man starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster. He's eager to return to his native state to witness the butter sculpture in his likeness that is part of a display celebrating the 60th anniversary of the film adaptation of the Meredith Willson-penned musical at this year's state fair.

Charity Nebbe/IPR / The 2022 butter sculpture at the Iowa State Fair includes this likeness of Drew Minerd, an Iowa actor in the Broadway revival of "The Music Man."

Guests:

