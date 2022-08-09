© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

A journalist's journey to education

Published August 9, 2022 at 6:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

While many Iowa teachers are exiting the profession, former reporter Daniel Finney is pivoting to education.

Daniel Finney joins Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe to share his journey from being downsized from the Des Moines Register to his new job as an educator. After being laid off in March 2020, Finney continued sharing personal stories on social media and through his blog. He also went back to school to earn a master’s degree in education. Next week he starts working at his new job as a middle school teacher.

Guest:

  • Daniel Finney, educator and former Des Moines Register reporter and columnist

Tags

Talk of Iowa EducationJournalism & Media
Stay Connected
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Natalie Dunlap
Natalie Dunlap is a rising junior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and minoring in gender, women's & sexuality studies. She is from Iowa City and in her free time enjoys getting coffee and reading downtown with friends.
See stories by Natalie Dunlap
Related Content