© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Laying the groundwork for lawn care

Published August 6, 2022 at 6:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

On this week's edition of Horticulture Day, Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe chats with Iowa State University Assistant Professor of Horticulture and Extension Turfgrass Specialist Adam Thoms. He shares lawn care and seeding tips as parts of Iowa experience extreme drought. Later, retired ISU Extension Horticulture Specialist and founding member of the "Hort Gang," Richard Jauron, joins the conversation to help field listener questions.

Guests:

  • Adam Thoms, assistant professor of Horticulture and Extension turfgrass specialist, Iowa State University
  • Richard Jauron, retired horticulture specialist, Iowa State University Extension

Tags

Talk of Iowa Hort DayHorticultureTreesEnvironment
Stay Connected
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
See stories by Danielle Gehr
Related Content