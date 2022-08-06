Laying the groundwork for lawn care

On this week's edition of Horticulture Day, Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe chats with Iowa State University Assistant Professor of Horticulture and Extension Turfgrass Specialist Adam Thoms. He shares lawn care and seeding tips as parts of Iowa experience extreme drought. Later, retired ISU Extension Horticulture Specialist and founding member of the "Hort Gang," Richard Jauron, joins the conversation to help field listener questions.

