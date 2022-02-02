Lan Samantha Chang tells the story of a messy and complicated Chinese American family living in a small Wisconsin city

The novel "The Family Chao" takes us into the heart of a complicated Chinese American family, living in a small city in Wisconsin. Their family restaurant is beloved, but we meet the family behind the restaurant at the point of crisis — a crisis that has been building for years. On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks to author Lan Samantha Chang about her third novel "The Family Chao."

Lan Samantha Chang will be reading from her novel and answering questions Sunday, February 6th at 2 pm at the Englert Theatre in Iowa City. The event is sponsored by Prairie Lights Books in Iowa City.

