© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
104.7 K284CN (Ames Classical translator) will intermittently be off air Wednesday, April 13th - Friday, April 15th.
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Lan Samantha Chang tells the story of a messy and complicated Chinese American family living in a small Wisconsin city

Published February 2, 2022 at 7:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

The novel "The Family Chao" takes us into the heart of a complicated Chinese American family, living in a small city in Wisconsin. Their family restaurant is beloved, but we meet the family behind the restaurant at the point of crisis — a crisis that has been building for years. On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks to author Lan Samantha Chang about her third novel "The Family Chao."

Lan Samantha Chang will be reading from her novel and answering questions Sunday, February 6th at 2 pm at the Englert Theatre in Iowa City. The event is sponsored by Prairie Lights Books in Iowa City.

Guest:

  • Lan Samantha Chang, author, program director of the Iowa Writers' Workshop and Elizabeth M. Stanley Professor in the Arts, University of Iowa

Tags

Talk of Iowa Talk of IowaBooks & Reading
Stay Connected
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Matthew Alvarez
Matthew is a producer for IPR's River to River and Talk of Iowa
See stories by Matthew Alvarez