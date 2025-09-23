© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

The impact of Iowa's physician shortage

By Ben Kieffer,
Dani GehrCaitlin Troutman
Published September 23, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

83 million Americans live in areas without adequate access to primary care physicians, according to the American Medical Association. Iowa ranks 44th in physicians per capita.

Iowa is facing a significant shortage of physicians.

On this encore edition of River to River, Iowa medical professionals discuss the root causes of the nation-wide shortage, its impact on patient care here in our state and a search for solutions. But first, a conversation with IPR’s Natalie Krebs recorded in August about the critical shortage of OBGYNs in Iowa.

Portions of this show were originally produced in December 2024 and August 2025.

Guests:

  • Natalie Krebs, health reporter, IPR News
  • Steve Churchill, CEO, Iowa Medical Society
  • Dr. Christi Taylor, chief medical officer, Clover Health
  • Dr. Michael McCoy, president and CEO, Great River Health
  • Dr. Gerard Clancy, senior associate dean, Carver College of Medicine
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
