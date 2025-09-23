The impact of Iowa's physician shortage

Iowa is facing a significant shortage of physicians.

On this encore edition of River to River, Iowa medical professionals discuss the root causes of the nation-wide shortage, its impact on patient care here in our state and a search for solutions. But first, a conversation with IPR’s Natalie Krebs recorded in August about the critical shortage of OBGYNs in Iowa.

Portions of this show were originally produced in December 2024 and August 2025.

Guests:

