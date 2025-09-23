The impact of Iowa's physician shortage
83 million Americans live in areas without adequate access to primary care physicians, according to the American Medical Association. Iowa ranks 44th in physicians per capita.
Iowa is facing a significant shortage of physicians.
On this encore edition of River to River, Iowa medical professionals discuss the root causes of the nation-wide shortage, its impact on patient care here in our state and a search for solutions. But first, a conversation with IPR’s Natalie Krebs recorded in August about the critical shortage of OBGYNs in Iowa.
Portions of this show were originally produced in December 2024 and August 2025.
Guests:
- Natalie Krebs, health reporter, IPR News
- Steve Churchill, CEO, Iowa Medical Society
- Dr. Christi Taylor, chief medical officer, Clover Health
- Dr. Michael McCoy, president and CEO, Great River Health
- Dr. Gerard Clancy, senior associate dean, Carver College of Medicine