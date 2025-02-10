Jeff Kaufmann reelected to lead Republican Party of Iowa

Jeff Kaufmann was unanimously reelected Saturday to a sixth two-year term as chairman of the Republican Party of Iowa.

He first became chairman in 2014, and has led the Iowa GOP as the party gained control of state government and Iowa’s congressional delegation.

“Ultimately, I told the group today, ‘If you like winning, I’ll gladly receive your vote. If you don’t, you can find someone else,’” Kaufmann said during a call with reporters.

He said his fundamental goal is to help the winners of Republican primaries win in the general election. Kaufmann said going into the 2026 midterm elections, he will be highlighting President Donald Trump’s accomplishments and supporting his priorities.

“I clearly feel that I have a mandate — not only from this relatively small committee that is actually my governing board, but also Republicans at large — to hitch my wagon to the Trump agenda,” he said. “And so that’s what we will do.”

Trump wrote on social media before Saturday’s vote that Kaufmann is doing “an incredible job.”

“Jeff has overseen tremendous Republican gains in the Hawkeye State, including my HISTORIC WINS in 2016, 2020, and 2024. He is MAGA all the way, and I know he will do a fantastic job, and secure many more Victories for Iowa Republicans in 2026, and beyond,” Trump wrote. “Jeff Kaufmann has my Complete and Total Endorsement for Re-Election as Chairman of the Republican Party of Iowa—HE WILL NOT LET YOU DOWN.”

Kaufmann said he decided just a few days before Saturday’s vote that he would run for reelection, and he did not face any challengers for the role.

He said the need to defend the Iowa Caucuses as first in the Republican presidential nominating process was key in his decision, though he said that would not be difficult with Trump in the White House. He also said he has Trump’s support to continue as chairman, and he wants to stay in Iowa and help Republicans rather than take a position in Washington, D.C.

The midterm election two years after a new president takes office is historically not good for the president’s party. Kaufmann said he wants 2026 to be the exception.

He said because Iowa has reliably voted for Republicans in recent years, national resources have been moved to more competitive states, leaving the state party to raise more money for its election efforts.

Kaufmann also said the Iowa GOP will have “a very aggressive effort” to expand its outreach to minority groups.

“We are now in a situation where we just have to maintain our gains in a variety of places like rural Iowa, western Iowa and then we are making inroads and we got to hold our gains in suburban Iowa,” he said. “And we are going to attempt to make even more inroads in a variety of places where you wouldn’t have seen Republicans in the past, and that includes some of our urban areas.”

Rita Hart was reelected in January as chair of the Iowa Democratic Party.

