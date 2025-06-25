A conversation with the former acting solicitor general of the U.S.

In the wake of the 9/11 terrorist attack, former principal deputy solicitor general of the U.S. Neal Katyal made the widely unpopular decision to represent Guantanamo Bay detainees. That was the first case he argued in front of the Supreme Court, and since then has argued over 50 more.

On this River to River, we listen to host Ben Kieffer's conversation with Katyal in front of an audience at Hancher Auditorium as part of the University of Iowa College of Law Levitt Lecture series.

This episode was originally produced on Sept. 17. 2024.

