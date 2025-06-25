© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

A conversation with the former acting solicitor general of the U.S.

By Ben Kieffer,
Dani Gehr
Published June 25, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

In the wake of the 9/11 terrorist attack, former principal deputy solicitor general of the U.S. Neal Katyal made the widely unpopular decision to represent Guantanamo Bay detainees. That was the first case he argued in front of the Supreme Court, and since then has argued over 50 more.

On this River to River, we listen to host Ben Kieffer's conversation with Katyal in front of an audience at Hancher Auditorium as part of the University of Iowa College of Law Levitt Lecture series.

This episode was originally produced on Sept. 17. 2024.

Guest:

  • Neal Katyal, former principal deputy solicitor general of the United States
River to River Attorney GeneralPoliticsU.S. Supreme Court
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's <i>River to River</i>.
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
