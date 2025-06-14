Iowa Republicans react to Reynolds veto on pipeline bill
Iowa Republican tensions mount after the Gov. Kim Reynolds vetoed a bill that would have restricted use of eminent domain for pipeline projects. On this episode of River to River, a look at the fallout.
Then, renowned researcher Dr. Stanley Perlman of the University of Iowa discusses the purge of vaccine advisors at the CDC; Brianne Pfannenstiel of the Des Moines Register discusses her reporting on Iowa losing a seat on an influential DNC committee; a legal expert on what you should know about protest laws in Iowa and more.
Guests:
- Katarina Sostaric, reporter, IPR
- Dr. Stanley Perlman, professor of microbiology and immunology, University of Iowa
- Brianne Pfannenstiel, chief politics reporter, Des Moines Register
- Rita Bettis Austen, legal director, ACLU
- Cece Mitchell, host, IPR's Studio One