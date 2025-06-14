Iowa Republicans react to Reynolds veto on pipeline bill

Iowa Republican tensions mount after the Gov. Kim Reynolds vetoed a bill that would have restricted use of eminent domain for pipeline projects. On this episode of River to River, a look at the fallout.

Then, renowned researcher Dr. Stanley Perlman of the University of Iowa discusses the purge of vaccine advisors at the CDC; Brianne Pfannenstiel of the Des Moines Register discusses her reporting on Iowa losing a seat on an influential DNC committee; a legal expert on what you should know about protest laws in Iowa and more.

Guests: