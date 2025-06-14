© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Iowa Republicans react to Reynolds veto on pipeline bill

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin Troutman
Published June 14, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Iowa Republican tensions mount after the Gov. Kim Reynolds vetoed a bill that would have restricted use of eminent domain for pipeline projects. On this episode of River to River, a look at the fallout.

Then, renowned researcher Dr. Stanley Perlman of the University of Iowa discusses the purge of vaccine advisors at the CDC; Brianne Pfannenstiel of the Des Moines Register discusses her reporting on Iowa losing a seat on an influential DNC committee; a legal expert on what you should know about protest laws in Iowa and more.

Guests:

  • Katarina Sostaric, reporter, IPR
  • Dr. Stanley Perlman, professor of microbiology and immunology, University of Iowa
  • Brianne Pfannenstiel, chief politics reporter, Des Moines Register
  • Rita Bettis Austen, legal director, ACLU
  • Cece Mitchell, host, IPR's Studio One
River to River
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's <i>River to River</i>.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Related Content