The uncertainty around Trump's tariffs

President Donald Trump announced a 90-day pause on tariffs for all countries except for China in the middle of the recording of Politics Day edition of River to River. Political scientist Donna Hoffman says this does nothing to help unpredictability that has caused major sell-offs in the stock market.

Host Ben Kieffer speaks with Hoffman and Jim McCormick about Trump's tariffs and how Sen. Chuck Grassley is trying to reclaim this power under Congress.

