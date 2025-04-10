© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

The uncertainty around Trump's tariffs

By Ben Kieffer,
Dani Gehr
Published April 10, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

President Donald Trump announced a 90-day pause on tariffs for all countries except for China in the middle of the recording of Politics Day edition of River to River. Political scientist Donna Hoffman says this does nothing to help unpredictability that has caused major sell-offs in the stock market.

Host Ben Kieffer speaks with Hoffman and Jim McCormick about Trump's tariffs and how Sen. Chuck Grassley is trying to reclaim this power under Congress.

Guests:

  • Donna Hoffman, Chuck and Barbara Grassley Professor of Political Science, University of Northern Iowa
  • Jim McCormick, professor emeritus of political science, Iowa State University
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
