NPR correspondent says we're in a slow-motion constitutional crisis

On this episode hear highlights from a live event held at Hancher Auditorium April 1.

Host Ben Kieffer talks with NPR's national political correspondent Mara Liasson for the University of Iowa College of Law's spring Levitt Lecture.

They discuss her career as a reporter for NPR and contributor to Fox News, as well as threats to press freedom and democratic institutions, actions from the Department of Government Efficiency, tariffs and foreign policy.

Guest:

