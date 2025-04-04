© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

NPR correspondent says we're in a slow-motion constitutional crisis

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntosh
Published April 4, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Mara Liasson has worked for NPR for 40 years, covering Congress and the White House.

On this episode hear highlights from a live event held at Hancher Auditorium April 1.

Host Ben Kieffer talks with NPR's national political correspondent Mara Liasson for the University of Iowa College of Law's spring Levitt Lecture.

They discuss her career as a reporter for NPR and contributor to Fox News, as well as threats to press freedom and democratic institutions, actions from the Department of Government Efficiency, tariffs and foreign policy.

Guest:

  • Mara Liasson, national political correspondent, NPR
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
