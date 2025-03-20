Trump attempts to expand executive power

U.S. Pam Bondi said the DOJ would look into taking action against Judge James Boasberg after he tried to block the deportation of Venezuelans.

It's Politics Day on River to River, and host Ben Kieffer is joined by Iowa State political experts Karen Kedrowski and Jonathan Hassid. They talk about President Donald Trump's conflict with the courts and attempts to expand executive power, as well as bills they are watching at the Iowa Statehouse and updates on the wars in Gaza and Ukraine.

