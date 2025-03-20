© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
Trump attempts to expand executive power

By Ben Kieffer,
Dani Gehr
Published March 20, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
U.S. Pam Bondi said the DOJ would look into taking action against Judge James Boasberg after he tried to block the deportation of Venezuelans.

It's Politics Day on River to River, and host Ben Kieffer is joined by Iowa State political experts Karen Kedrowski and Jonathan Hassid. They talk about President Donald Trump's conflict with the courts and attempts to expand executive power, as well as bills they are watching at the Iowa Statehouse and updates on the wars in Gaza and Ukraine.

Guests

  • Karen Kedrowski, professor of political science and director of the Carrie Chapman Catt Center for Women and Politics, Iowa State University
  • Jonathan Hassid, associate professor of political science, Iowa State University
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
