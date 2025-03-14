How schools are adapting to AI

AI appears to be an unavoidable part of our future, so educators are learning how to introduce AI to their students to enhance learning. This hour, Ben Kieffer speaks with those tackling AI in K-12 schools and a DMACC lecturer who is preparing adult students for AI in the workforce.

Guests:



Mark Kenny, computer science teacher, Vernon Middle School in Marion

Chad Sussex, assistant principal, AI Task Force leader, Winterset Junior High and High School

Sandy Grooms-Meeks, tech-integration consultant

Becky Deitenbeck, computer science instructor, Des Moines-Area Community College

This episode was originally produced on Nov. 14, 2024.