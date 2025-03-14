© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

How schools are adapting to AI

By Ben Kieffer,
Dani Gehr
Published March 14, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Programs like Chat GPT started infiltrating classrooms as the latest tool students use to cheat. However, schools have found that banning these programs isn't the answer.

AI appears to be an unavoidable part of our future, so educators are learning how to introduce AI to their students to enhance learning. This hour, Ben Kieffer speaks with those tackling AI in K-12 schools and a DMACC lecturer who is preparing adult students for AI in the workforce.

Guests:

  • Mark Kenny, computer science teacher, Vernon Middle School in Marion
  • Chad Sussex, assistant principal, AI Task Force leader, Winterset Junior High and High School
  • Sandy Grooms-Meeks, tech-integration consultant
  • Becky Deitenbeck, computer science instructor, Des Moines-Area Community College

This episode was originally produced on Nov. 14, 2024.

Tags
River to River Artificial IntelligenceEducationPreK-12 schools
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
Related Content