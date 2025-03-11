© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

The bills still alive after 'funnel week'

By Ben Kieffer,
Katarina SostaricDani Gehr
Published March 11, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

By Friday, all bills proposed at the Statehouse had to pass through a House or Senate committee to remain viable. The deadline greatly funnels down the proposals, hence the name "funnel week." River to River host Ben Kieffer is joined by IPR's Katarina Sostaric, Robin Opsahl of the Iowa Capital Dispatch and Erin Murphy of The Gazette.

They talk about the high profile bills that died last week, and the many that made it through addressing immigration, Medicaid, education and more.

Guests:

  • Robin Opsahl, state legislature and politics reporter, Iowa Capital Dispatch
  • Erin Murphy, Des Moines bureau chief, The Gazette
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Katarina Sostaric
Katarina Sostaric is IPR's State Government Reporter, with expertise in state government and agencies, state officials and how public policy affects Iowans' lives. She's covered Iowa's annual legislative sessions, the closure of state agencies, and policy impacts on family planning services and access, among other topics, for IPR, NPR and other public media organizations. Sostaric is a graduate of the University of Missouri.
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
