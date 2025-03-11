The bills still alive after 'funnel week'

By Friday, all bills proposed at the Statehouse had to pass through a House or Senate committee to remain viable. The deadline greatly funnels down the proposals, hence the name "funnel week." River to River host Ben Kieffer is joined by IPR's Katarina Sostaric, Robin Opsahl of the Iowa Capital Dispatch and Erin Murphy of The Gazette.

They talk about the high profile bills that died last week, and the many that made it through addressing immigration, Medicaid, education and more.

Guests:

