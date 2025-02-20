© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
Political scientists examine the United States' allyship shifting to Russia

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntosh
Published February 20, 2025 at 7:00 AM CST
Also on this Politics Day, Governor Kim Reynolds now has a challenger within her party for the next general election.

On this Politics Day, political scientists Wayne Moyer and Adrienne Gathman discuss the primary challengers that have come forward for state and congressional races in Iowa, and speculate on a Democratic challenger to Governor Kim Reynolds.

Then they give their thoughts on President Donald Trump's implications that he is above the law when it comes to federal job and funding cuts, and what powers Congress has to respond to these actions.

They also discuss how generations of U.S. foreign policy toward Russia have been upended in the last week by President Trump, in negotiating an agreement ending the war in Ukraine.

Guests:

  • Wayne Moyer, Rosenfield professor, professor of political science, Grinnell College
  • Adrienne Gathman, assistant professor of political science, Simpson College
Tags
River to River Politics DayPoliticsUkraineIowa PoliticsPresident Trump
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
