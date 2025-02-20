Political scientists examine the United States' allyship shifting to Russia

On this Politics Day, political scientists Wayne Moyer and Adrienne Gathman discuss the primary challengers that have come forward for state and congressional races in Iowa, and speculate on a Democratic challenger to Governor Kim Reynolds.

Then they give their thoughts on President Donald Trump's implications that he is above the law when it comes to federal job and funding cuts, and what powers Congress has to respond to these actions.

They also discuss how generations of U.S. foreign policy toward Russia have been upended in the last week by President Trump, in negotiating an agreement ending the war in Ukraine.

Guests:

