Climate change could raise your insurance premiums

New York Times reporter Christopher Flavelle coined the term “the Iowa effect," meaning that even in formerly low-risk places like here in Iowa, insurers are raising insurance premiums, restricting coverage or simply leaving. On this River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with Flavelle and an Iowa man whose insurance company dropped him due to extreme weather.

But first, IPR news director Grant Gerlock and central Iowa reporter Isabella Luu bring us up to date on the education proposals at the Statehouse, including a cap on tuition raises and expanding the K-6 ban on LGBTQ materials through high school.

Guests:

