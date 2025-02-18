© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Climate change could raise your insurance premiums

By Ben Kieffer,
Dani Gehr
Published February 18, 2025 at 7:00 AM CST
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

New York Times reporter Christopher Flavelle coined the term “the Iowa effect," meaning that even in formerly low-risk places like here in Iowa, insurers are raising insurance premiums, restricting coverage or simply leaving. On this River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with Flavelle and an Iowa man whose insurance company dropped him due to extreme weather.

But first, IPR news director Grant Gerlock and central Iowa reporter Isabella Luu bring us up to date on the education proposals at the Statehouse, including a cap on tuition raises and expanding the K-6 ban on LGBTQ materials through high school.

Guests:

  • Grant Gerlock, assistant news director, Iowa Public Radio
  • Isabella Luu, central Iowa reporter, Iowa Public Radio
  • Dylan Nice, Iowa City homeowner
  • Chris Flavelle, climate change reporter, New York Times
River to River 2025 Legislative SessionEducationHousingclimate change
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
