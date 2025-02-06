Trump proposes U.S. take ownership of the Gaza Strip
President Trump has proposed a U.S. takeover of Gaza.
Political scientists Karen Kedrowski of Iowa State University and Sara Mitchell of the University of Iowa discuss this and the other top political stories of the week, including Elon Musk’s anti-government blitz, tariffs, the new chair of the DNC and more.
Guests
- Karen Kedrowski, professor of political science and director of the Carrie Chapman Catt Center for Women and Politics, Iowa State University
- Sara Mitchell, Professor and Collegiate Fellow, University of Iowa