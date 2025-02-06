© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Trump proposes U.S. take ownership of the Gaza Strip

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin Troutman
Published February 6, 2025 at 7:00 AM CST
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

President Trump has proposed a U.S. takeover of Gaza.

Political scientists Karen Kedrowski of Iowa State University and Sara Mitchell of the University of Iowa discuss this and the other top political stories of the week, including Elon Musk’s anti-government blitz, tariffs, the new chair of the DNC and more.

Guests

  • Karen Kedrowski, professor of political science and director of the Carrie Chapman Catt Center for Women and Politics, Iowa State University
  • Sara Mitchell, Professor and Collegiate Fellow, University of Iowa
River to River
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
