River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
Gov. Reynolds testifies on DOGE at Congressional hearing

By Ben Kieffer,
Dani Gehr
Published February 8, 2025 at 7:00 AM CST
At a Congressional hearing on government efficiency, Gov. Kim Reynolds touted Iowa's government realignment, drawing praise from House Republicans and criticism from Democrats. On this River to River, we hear about Reynolds' performance at the hearing from Iowa Capitol Dispatch reporter Robin Opsahl and how Iowa's government efficiency efforts have seen some successes, according to the Common Sense Institute.

Also, Iowa Public Radio's James Kelley talks about the recent license approval of a Cedar Rapids casino project. Then, ahead of Superbowl Sunday, the Blank Park Zoo looks to make its seventh straight winner prediction by one of its animals.

Guests:

  • Robin Opsahl, state legislature and politics reporter, Iowa Capital Dispatch
  • Ben Murrey, director of policy and research and the author of the report, Common Sense Institute
  • Alexis Jimenez, meteorologist, National Weather Service
  • James Kelley, Eastern Iowa reporter, Iowa Public Radio
  • Alex Payne, marketing and communications manager, Blank Park Zoo
  • Cece Mitchell, Studio One host
River to River 2025 Legislative SessionEconomyBusiness & Consumer News
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
