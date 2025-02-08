Gov. Reynolds testifies on DOGE at Congressional hearing

At a Congressional hearing on government efficiency, Gov. Kim Reynolds touted Iowa's government realignment, drawing praise from House Republicans and criticism from Democrats. On this River to River, we hear about Reynolds' performance at the hearing from Iowa Capitol Dispatch reporter Robin Opsahl and how Iowa's government efficiency efforts have seen some successes, according to the Common Sense Institute.

Also, Iowa Public Radio's James Kelley talks about the recent license approval of a Cedar Rapids casino project. Then, ahead of Superbowl Sunday, the Blank Park Zoo looks to make its seventh straight winner prediction by one of its animals.

Guests:

