Understanding the environmental impact of AI

Iowa is home to some 50 data centers built for Google, Meta, Microsoft and Apple.

On this episode of River to River, Shaolei Ren, associate professor of electrical and computer engineering at the University of California, Riverside discusses the challenges of dealing with AI's vast and growing energy footprint and water usage, as well as ways that artificial intelligence can be used to benefit the environment.

Then Christina Murphy from West Des Moines Water Works discusses the impact of data centers in West Des Moines. Margaret Barthel, the Northern Virginia Reporter with WAMU, discusses how data centers have changed the region.

Guests:

