© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Understanding the environmental impact of AI

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin Troutman
Published February 7, 2025 at 7:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Iowa is home to some 50 data centers built for Google, Meta, Microsoft and Apple.

On this episode of River to River, Shaolei Ren, associate professor of electrical and computer engineering at the University of California, Riverside discusses the challenges of dealing with AI's vast and growing energy footprint and water usage, as well as ways that artificial intelligence can be used to benefit the environment.

Then Christina Murphy from West Des Moines Water Works discusses the impact of data centers in West Des Moines. Margaret Barthel, the Northern Virginia Reporter with WAMU, discusses how data centers have changed the region.

Guests:

  • Shaolei Ren, associate professor of electrical and computer engineering at the University of California, Riverside
  • Christina Murphy, general manager, West Des Moines Water Works
  • Margaret Barthel, Northern Virginia Reporter, WAMU 88.5 American University Radio
Tags
River to River EnvironmentArtificial IntelligenceTechnologyWater
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Related Content