Bill would ban citizen police review boards in Iowa cities

IPR's statehouse reporter discusses updates from the legislature and what she is watching this week.

Then, a bill to ban citizen police review boards is advancing at the statehouse. Dubuque’s Chief of Police Jeremy Jensen discusses his work on the Dubuque’s Community-Police Relations Committee and the bill. Betty Andrews of the NAACP and Sen. Scott Webster, R-Bettendorf, also weigh in on the legislation. Webster also discusses another bill that would block the construction of a proposed casino in Cedar Rapids.

Guests:

