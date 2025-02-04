© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Bill would ban citizen police review boards in Iowa cities

By Ben Kieffer,
Katarina SostaricCaitlin Troutman
Published February 4, 2025 at 7:00 AM CST
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

IPR's statehouse reporter discusses updates from the legislature and what she is watching this week.

Then, a bill to ban citizen police review boards is advancing at the statehouse. Dubuque’s Chief of Police Jeremy Jensen discusses his work on the Dubuque’s Community-Police Relations Committee and the bill. Betty Andrews of the NAACP and Sen. Scott Webster, R-Bettendorf, also weigh in on the legislation. Webster also discusses another bill that would block the construction of a proposed casino in Cedar Rapids.

Guests:

  • Katarina Sostaric, IPR's statehouse reporter
  • Jeremy Jensen, Dubuque Police Chief
  • Betty Andrews, NAACP Iowa-Nebraska President
  • Sen. Scott Webster, R-Bettendorf
