Conversations with international writers in Iowa
Residents of the University of Iowa International Writing Program share first-hand accounts of the Russia-Ukraine war.
On this episode, we listen back to conversations with residents of the University of Iowa's International Writing Program held in fall of 2024.
First, we hear from Saad Hossain, a fiction author from Bangladesh. Then, we hear two Ukrainian writers share their personal experiences with the Russia-Ukraine war.
Guests:
- Saad Hossain, fiction writer
- Oleina Huseinova, poet, prose writer, radio host and producer
- Lyuba Yakimchuk, poet, playwright, screenwriter, performing artist
This episode's interviews were originally produced Oct. 25, 2024 and Sept. 20, 2024.